Liverpool travel to Rangers for matchday 4 of their UEFA Champions League campaign

The Reds travel to Rangers looking to do the double over van Bronckhorst’s side.

After opening-day disappointment, Jurgen Klopp’s team fought back with back-to-back wins over Ajax and Rangers. The fans now hope the UCL form will continue unaffected by a less than satisfactory Premier League patch.

Rangers are all but booted from the competition after losing their first three games. The 2021/2022 Europa League finalists are yet to score a goal in the competition but will be keen to salvage something from their return to Champions League football.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

In their last UCL outing, Rangers played Liverpool in the reverse fixture of this tie. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team lost 2-0 to the Reds at Anfield. A goal in either half was enough to sink the Gers as the Scottish side now sit bottom of the table with a -9 goal difference.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "I saw tonight a team fully committed, that’s what I like a lot. It was exactly what we needed tonight. A new formation, we had to change things.

“We had plenty of chances, imagine if we had taken more of them. Really good game. Very important."

Where are Liverpool playing this week?

Rangers vs Liverpool will kick-off on Wednesday, October 12 at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium. The referee for the fixture is Slovenia’s Slavko Vinčić.

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Rangers vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm.

How can I watch Rangers vs Liverpool?

You can watch Rangers vs Liverpool live on BT Sport 2. Coverage from Anfield gets underway from 7pm on Wednesday, October 12, live on BT Sport 2.

How can I stream Rangers vs Liverpool

You can either follow the action via the BT Sports App or visit the BT Sports website for a detailed live-stream of the coverage from 7PM.

