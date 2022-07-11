Saints’ skipper James Roby was also charged over a high tackle.

Sione Mata'utia will miss the game against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Not for the first time this season, Saints have been punished by the RL Disciplinary Panel, who on Monday handed a one match ban to powerhouse forward Sione Mata’utia.

It means the Samoa and Australian international, who had already been in hot water with the powers-that-be this season, will miss Friday night’s home fixture against Huddersfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was found guilty of a Grade A late hit on Wigan’s Jai Field, which led to the Warriors only first-half try in the Magic Weekend derby clash at Newcastle.

Saints’ skipper James Roby was also charged with a Grade A high tackle on Liam Farrell which occurred in the 23rd minute, but received a zero match penalty notice so he will be free to play against the Giants in what could be a key match in the race for the title.