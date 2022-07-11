St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia suspended for Huddersfield Giants game

Saints’ skipper James Roby was also charged over a high tackle.

By John Yates
Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:25 pm
<p>Sione Mata'utia will miss the game against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)</p>

Not for the first time this season, Saints have been punished by the RL Disciplinary Panel, who on Monday handed a one match ban to powerhouse forward Sione Mata’utia.

It means the Samoa and Australian international, who had already been in hot water with the powers-that-be this season, will miss Friday night’s home fixture against Huddersfield.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of a Grade A late hit on Wigan’s Jai Field, which led to the Warriors only first-half try in the Magic Weekend derby clash at Newcastle.

Saints’ skipper James Roby was also charged with a Grade A high tackle on Liam Farrell which occurred in the 23rd minute, but received a zero match penalty notice so he will be free to play against the Giants in what could be a key match in the race for the title.

Wigan’s Brad Singleton also saw red after a second-half shot on Curtis Sironen and subsequently suffered a three-match ban for a Grade C reckless high tackle.

