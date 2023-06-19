Register
St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup final moves a step closer after draw

The arch-rivals avoided each other in the semi-final draw and would meet at Wembley if they both get through.

By John Yates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
St Helens have been in ominous form in recent games. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)St Helens have been in ominous form in recent games. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
The mouth-watering prospect of a St Helens vs Wigan Warriorsderby in the Challenge Cup Final for the first time since 2004 came a step closer when they avoided each other in the draw for the last four on Sunday.

Saints, who last won the trophy in 2021 at the expense of Castleford Tigers, have been paired against Leigh Leopards, while their deadly rivals and cup holders from the other side of ‘Billinge Lump’ will lock horns with Hull Kingston Rovers - ties to be played on the weekend of July 22-23 at venues still to be decided.

St Helens-born former Super League half back Kevin Brown made the draw at half-time during the Wigan-Warrington last eight encounter at the DW Stadium which the Cherry and Whites - down to 12 men from the sixth minute - won 14-12 and he also gave his hometown club what looks, on paper, to be the easier tie of the round.

But Saints’ boss Paul Wellens doesn’t need reminding that the Leopards won their Super League meeting at Leigh Sports Village earlier in the year and won’t be a pushover.

🏉 Holders St Helens are also through to the semi-final of the Women’s Challenge Cup after crushing Warrington Wolves 36-0 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday and now face  York Valkyrie, who have already beaten  them in Super League action this season, during the weekend of July 22-23.

Shona Hoyle led the way with a second-half hat-trick but Saints had to work harder to gain victory over the Wire than the final scoreline suggests.

Related topics:WembleyDerbyWigan WarriorsCastleford TigersSuper League