The 13 best Stephen Graham movies and TV shows you need to watch

Kirkby actor Stephen Graham is certainly having his moment, recognised for his incredible work on Netflix’s Adolescence and due to appear in a brand-new Bruce Springsteen biopic as well as a new Apple TV+ series. But, he has long been a favourite actor of mine - and many other people in Liverpool - appearing in the likes of Little Boy Blue, This is England and Line of Duty.
It was difficult to whittle his top performances down but I have managed to create a list of the top 13 Stephen Graham movies and television shows that you need to watch - if you haven’t already.
Here are 13 of my all-time favourite Stephen Graham films and TV shows, in no particular order. Let me know your favourites by leaving a comment.
1. Little Boy Blue (2017)
The heartbreaking dramatisation of the murder of Liverpool 11-year-old Rhys Jones features Stephen Graham as Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly. It's a difficult watch but a truly incredible series. Photo: submit
2. Help (2021)
Help received the International Emmy for a TV movie/mini-series in 2022 and stars Scouse actors Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham. The 2021 drama follows a carer at a nursing home (Comer) and her patient struggling with early onset Alzheimer’s (Graham). Set during the start of covid-19, the audience watch the struggles carers faced during the pandemic, from being unable to get adequate medical care for patients, lack of PPE and feeling that they were ‘forgotten’. | Brian Sweeney/The Forge
3. Time (2021)
Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters starred alongside each other in Time season 1. The Jimmy McGovern drama is truly brilliant and also stars Sean Bean. | BBC
4. Adolescence (2025)
Stephen Graham co-wrote Netflix drama Adolescence and stars as Eddie, the father of a boy accused of murder. Graham's performance is phenomenal, recently earning the star the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series Gotham Award. | Netflix
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.