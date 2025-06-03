Stephen Graham is set to star as a “cunning serial killer” in a thrilling new crime series.

The not-yet-titled series, produced for Apple TV+, is based on the internationally bestselling Joona Linna crime novels by Lars Kepler.

Starring Stephen Graham, Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz, the 10-episode drama is written and executive produced by Rowan Joffe and John Hlavin, with Tim Van Patten set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

The series tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life.

Stephen Graham attends the 2025 Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 02, 2025 in New York City. | Getty Images

But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

It was previously reported that Tom Hardy would star as Jurek, however Apple TV+ has now confirmed that Graham has landed the role.

Filming is due to take place this summer. An official release date has not yet been announced.

Filming will begin in Pittsburgh.