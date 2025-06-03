Stephen Graham stars as 'diabolically cunning serial killer' in new Apple TV+ series - what we know so far
The not-yet-titled series, produced for Apple TV+, is based on the internationally bestselling Joona Linna crime novels by Lars Kepler.
Starring Stephen Graham, Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz, the 10-episode drama is written and executive produced by Rowan Joffe and John Hlavin, with Tim Van Patten set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes.
The series tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life.
But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?
It was previously reported that Tom Hardy would star as Jurek, however Apple TV+ has now confirmed that Graham has landed the role.
Filming is due to take place this summer. An official release date has not yet been announced.
Filming will begin in Pittsburgh.
