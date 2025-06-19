First look at Stephen Graham in new Bruce Springsteen movie as trailer drops

Stephen Graham appears as Bruce Springsteen's father in the upcoming biopic.

Stephen Graham fans have been given a glimpse of his latest venture as the trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has dropped.

The film is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, which explains how the legendary singer compiled his sixth album Nebraska in the 1980s.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the new biopic, while Graham features as Bruce’s father, Douglas Springsteen.

Produced by 20th Century Studios and Disney, the film benefits from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau, and is described as “the fascinating story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the album, which is regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians”.

The trailer shows Graham’s character in black and white flashback shots, including one where he appears to practice fighting with a young Bruce, before grabbing his wrist. White is seen singing Nebraska's title track, and the iconic Born to Run.

The film is due to be released in cinemas on October 24, with many movie lovers already predicting it will bag an Oscar.