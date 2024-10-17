Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Explore a range of thrilling Halloween 2024 events in and around Liverpool, from haunted experiences to family-friendly Halloween parties and a free spooktacular.

Prepare for your hair to stand on end as the spookiest time of year is approaching. Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids busy or an event that genuinely sends chills down your spine, we have got you covered. We have your Halloween guide to Liverpool coming up.

🧟 Farmageddon is an award-winning interactive horror experience. The whole park is themed with roaming creatures of the night. The farm contains interactive scare attractions, a zombie paintball experience, and a host of gruesome entertainments, from live bands to magicians and specialist performers, with interactive horror houses, including The Beast of Terror, Contagion and The Meat Locker. Visitors will also be granted the chance to visit Freak Street, the House of Rock and The Zombie Arms, where evil spirits are served in a glass! All visitors must be 16 years and over to attend Farmaggedon, which runs until Friday 1 November.

Farmageddon at Farmer Teds. | LTV

👻 Ghosts, pirates, witches – and everything in between – are set to take over Liverpool ONE as part of a spooktacular Halloween party. The event, which takes place on Sunday, 27 October, from 11am until 5pm, offers a full day of family-friendly entertainment, from spooky characters and performances to the hugely popular children's Halloween fancy dress competition. As part of the packed line up, Katumba, the much-loved local drumming group, will bring a Halloween twist to their performance, taking to the streets to get everyone in the spooky 'spirit'.

Katumba will be putting on a special carnival parade, for Halloween. | Liverpool ONE

🕯️ Fever's Candlelight concert series is set to light up Sefton Park Palm House in Liverpool with special Halloween-themed shows. These haunted evenings will feature favourite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more. The unique musical program welcomes everyone over the age of eight on Saturday, 26 October.

Fever's Candlelight concert series is set to light up Sefton Park Palm House. | World of AI - stock.adobe.com

😱 Newsham Park Hospital is one of the spookiest places in the city, and now Newsham Scream Park has made it even more chilling. The event, which runs until Saturday, 2 November, is back with four new scare experiences which will wind through the building's claustrophobic corridors and dilapidated dormitories. This Halloween season, previously hidden parts of the building will be used for the first time. AtmosFEAR! is one of Europe's biggest scare attraction companies and has designed each blood-curdling experience. I went to the abandoned asylum and got chased by a madman with a chainsaw. https://widgets.touch.global/sdk/iframe.html?language=en&hash=2-q29tM6WX3YryZSS&tag=liverpoolworld" width="100%" height="540px" frameBorder="0">

Further additions for 2024 include the Horror Selfie Museum, new street entertainment, food court, stage acts and live music, tarot readers, mystics, fortune tellers and more.

🎃 If pumpkin picking and hotdog is more your thing, The Pumpkin Patch is a family run business, located on a family farm in Hightown. Dogs are welcome and you don't need to book in advance. Entry is free and you pay for the pumpkins you pick There is also a maize maze. The patch is open throughout October, from 9.00am-6.00pm. I visited the patch and had a perfect autumn day out.

The Pumpkin Patch Hightown. | Emma Dukes

🕷️ You’ll have to travel a little way for the The Halloween Lakeside Trail in Warrington. It is an enchanted walk where you can immerse yourself in a wickedly fun family-friendly experience. As dusk falls, embark on a magical quest through the mystical forest where you will wander through Skeletons’ Hollow, dance with friendly ghosts and journey through the woodland spider’s tunnel to the magical witches’ lair. The trail is spooky, not scary and Partridge Lakes Fishery is a dog-friendly venue. It runs until Thursday, 31 October.

Partridge Lakes Fishery Halloween Lakeside Trail | Partridge Lakes Fishery Halloween Lakeside Trail

☠️ Knowsley Safari’s Foot Safari will be transformed into a Pumpkin Safari Spooktacular for Halloween. The family adventure will run between Wednesday 23 October and Thursday 31 October. One child goes free with each full paying adult for the whole of half term! Between 11am and 4pm each day, families can enjoy a fun-packed pumpkin patch treasure hunt, a haunted garden walk, as well as pumpkin-themed photo opportunities. Fangtastic facepainting is also available for an additional charge.

This list will be updated with the latest events.

