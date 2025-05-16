Liverpool has become a prime location for TV and film crews.

A popular city centre bar closed its doors this week for the production of a brand-new BBC series.

Sister Ray, located in Wolstenholme Square, is a bar and coffee shop with a chic interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails. The Instagram-worthy venue hasn’t been around long but has become a must-visit spot and will now feature on TV screens.

Sister Ray has a Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 35 reviews. | Sister Ray

Sharing an Instagram story on Wednesday (May 14), Sister Ray said: “We are closed today for a private hire. Keep your eyes peeled. You’ll be spotting us on a new BBC series soon.”

While the bar has kept the filming details private, we do know that two BBC productions are currently being filmed in the Liverpool City Region. Waiting For The Out, starring Josh Finan, filmed in FACT Liverpool earlier this week, while The Cage, starring Sheridan Smith, was spotted filming in Netherley.

Liverpool-based crime drama, This City is Ours, was also shot in the city and has been confirmed for a second series.