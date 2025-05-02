Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC The Traitors star Minah Shannon is “on cloud nine” after joining Radio 1 as a presenter.

The 30-year-old survived ten episodes as a Traitor after being picked by Claudia Winkleman in the first episode of the latest season. Despite being dubbed ‘the best Traitor ever’ by many, her journey came to an end after recruiting Charlotte.

Now, the Scouser is appearing on Radio 1’s Early Breakfast Show every Friday throughout May, alongside Nat O’Leary.

Minah Shannon. | BBC

Minah and Nat’s first show together aired this morning (May 2), with Minah writing on social media: “I wish I could bottle up this feeling because wow I am still on cloud nine. I will honestly be counting down the days til next Friday.”

The pair will present a special show live from Liverpool on Friday May 23, helping to kick off this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 celebrations.

You can listen to Minah and Nat every Friday throughout May, between 5.00am and 7.00am on BBC Radio 1, or catch-up on BBC Sounds.