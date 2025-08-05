The support act for Becky Hill’s debut show at Haydock Park Racecourse debut has been revealed.

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill will perform at the iconic racecourse on Friday (August 8), with a headline show after a day of racing.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and genre-defining hits, Becky is set to deliver a “high-energy, hit-filled performance” and follows in the footsteps of Sir Tom Jones and Jamie Webster, who performed headline shows earlier this summer.

Who is supporting Becky Hill at Haydock Park Racecourse?

Joining Becky as special guest at Haydock Park is rising dance-pop star Mia Kirkland.

Mia said: “Becky Hill is one of my biggest inspirations so to support her will be a true honour! I’ve heard incredible things about the Merseyside crowd and am counting down the days until I see you all there.”