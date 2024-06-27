Beyond Van Gogh experience launches in Liverpool in UK first
A renowned captivating art display celebrating Van Gogh officially launches in Liverpool today, in a UK first.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists and has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States and Canada.
The event has now arrived in Liverpool, featuring more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings and a specially curated musical soundtrack. The experience sees Van Gogh's spectacular paintings, such as The Starry Night and Sunflowers, rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement.
Running daily from June 27 to July 24, more than 30,000 advance tickets for the experience at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre have already been booked, making it the fast-selling venue anywhere in the world to date. The event will also visit Birmingham and Glasgow.
