Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 30,000 advance tickets for the viral experience at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre have already been booked.

A renowned captivating art display celebrating Van Gogh officially launches in Liverpool today, in a UK first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has now arrived in Liverpool, featuring more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings and a specially curated musical soundtrack. The experience sees Van Gogh's spectacular paintings, such as The Starry Night and Sunflowers, rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement.

Beyond Van Gogh. | Beyond Van Gogh

Running daily from June 27 to July 24, more than 30,000 advance tickets for the experience at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre have already been booked, making it the fast-selling venue anywhere in the world to date. The event will also visit Birmingham and Glasgow.

How to get tickets for the immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience in Liverpool