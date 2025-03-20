Final tickets for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on sale today - how to get tickets

Get your final tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool.

The final tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend go on sale today, after initially becoming available last week.

Tickets were released on Thursday, March 13, with 50% reserved for Liverpool City Council residents and 40% reserved for those living in the surrounding Liverpool City Region. Only 10% of tickets were available for anyone in the UK to purchase.

Today (March 13), any unsold tickets will become available to anyone in the UK. Here is everything you need to know.

What is Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over the spectacular Sefton Park from May 23 to May 23, with huge names such as Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, Tom Grennan, Jade Thirlwall and Biffy Clyro confirmed.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
  • Artemas
  • Good Neighbours
  • Inhaler
  • Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Connor Coates
  • Danny Howard
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Jetta
  • KOJ
  • Liang Lawrence
  • LUVCAT
  • Mackenzy Mackay
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Superlate
Sam Fenderplaceholder image
Sam Fender | Niall Lea

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Jorja Smith
  • Lola Young
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Tate McRae
  • Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • FLO
  • JADE
  • Joy Crookes
  • Self Esteem
  • South Arcade

Radio 1 Dance

  • Charlie Tee
  • ESSEL
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • Martha
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • aimei 媚
  • Courting
  • Dirty Nice
  • Fat Dog
  • Keyside
  • Le Boom
  • PaisleighB
  • Pixey

When do the final tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend go on sale?

The final tickets will be made available on Thursday, March 20 at 5:00pm. According to BBC Radio 1, Saturday tickets are sold out but Friday and Sunday will be available. They will be available here.

Radio 1's Big Weekend.placeholder image
Radio 1's Big Weekend. | Radio 1

How much will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets cost?

  • 34,500 General Admission Tickets will be available per day and cost £33.00 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket) per day.
  • 1,500 VIP Tickets will be available per day and will cost £95.00 (+£5.70 booking fee per ticket) per day.

Each customer can purchase a maximum of two tickets for a single day.

What if I can’t attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend after buying tickets?

If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you may be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function during the resale window. Fan to Fan resales will open at Midday on Friday May 2 and will close at Midday on Friday 1May 16. With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.

