The British Musical Fireworks Championship is set to dazzle visitors in Southport this week with stunning pyro-musical displays and Southport's first ever drone light show by DroneSwarm.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Musical Fireworks Championship returns to Southport this week, with colourful explosives set to amaze visitors.

The pyro-musical competition will see the best pyrotechnic teams light up the night with dazzling fireworks displays, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six former champions show off their creative skills in a spectacular battle for the ultimate crown, with each display judged on creativity, technical execution, crowd impact, and musicality.

This year’s event will also see Southport’s first ever drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, one of the UK’s leading drone entertainment providers.

Southport’s British Musical Fireworks Championship. | British Musical Fireworks Championship via Facebook.

The new addition will bring hundreds of glowing drones to the skies in an aerial display of lights, colours and technology. Known for their high-impact performances for brands like Disney, BMW, ITV, and the RAF, DroneSwarm’s synchronised displays combine storytelling, vibrant visuals and pyrotechnic effects to create a totally immersive experience.

Where is the British Musical Fireworks Championship?

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 opening times

Saturday, September 27: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

5.30pm to 9.30pm Sunday, September 28: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 line-up

Saturday, September 27

7.45pm - Drone Show

8.00pm - Imperial Lotus SE – 2023 winners

8.30pm - Dragon Fireworks – 2021 winners

9.00pm - Optimum Fireworks – 2022 winners

Sunday, September 28

7.45pm - Drone Show

8.00pm - Pyrotex Fireworks – 2010 & 2011 winners

British Musical Fireworks Championship

8.30pm - Bright Sparks – 2016 & 2024 winners

9.00pm - Exhibition Display by Jubilee Fireworks – 1999 & 2008 winners

Tickets are available in advance only - there will be no gate sales. They can be purchased here.