British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025: Dates, timings, tickets and line-up for major Southport event

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
The British Musical Fireworks Championship is set to dazzle visitors in Southport this week with stunning pyro-musical displays and Southport's first ever drone light show by DroneSwarm.

The British Musical Fireworks Championship returns to Southport this week, with colourful explosives set to amaze visitors.

The pyro-musical competition will see the best pyrotechnic teams light up the night with dazzling fireworks displays, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six former champions show off their creative skills in a spectacular battle for the ultimate crown, with each display judged on creativity, technical execution, crowd impact, and musicality.

This year’s event will also see Southport’s first ever drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, one of the UK’s leading drone entertainment providers.

Southport’s British Musical Fireworks Championship.placeholder image
Southport’s British Musical Fireworks Championship. | British Musical Fireworks Championship via Facebook.

The new addition will bring hundreds of glowing drones to the skies in an aerial display of lights, colours and technology. Known for their high-impact performances for brands like Disney, BMW, ITV, and the RAF, DroneSwarm’s synchronised displays combine storytelling, vibrant visuals and pyrotechnic effects to create a totally immersive experience.

Where is the British Musical Fireworks Championship?

Victoria Park, Southport.

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 opening times

  • Saturday, September 27: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
  • Sunday, September 28: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 line-up

Saturday, September 27

  • 7.45pm - Drone Show
  • 8.00pm - Imperial Lotus SE – 2023 winners
  • 8.30pm - Dragon Fireworks – 2021 winners
  • 9.00pm - Optimum Fireworks – 2022 winners

Sunday, September 28

  • 7.45pm - Drone Show
  • 8.00pm - Pyrotex Fireworks – 2010 & 2011 winners
British Musical Fireworks Championshipplaceholder image
British Musical Fireworks Championship
  • 8.30pm - Bright Sparks – 2016 & 2024 winners
  • 9.00pm - Exhibition Display by Jubilee Fireworks – 1999 & 2008 winners

Tickets are available in advance only - there will be no gate sales. They can be purchased here.

Related topics:BattleVictoria ParkTicketsBMWDisney
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice