British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025: Dates, timings, tickets and line-up for major Southport event
The British Musical Fireworks Championship returns to Southport this week, with colourful explosives set to amaze visitors.
The pyro-musical competition will see the best pyrotechnic teams light up the night with dazzling fireworks displays, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.
Six former champions show off their creative skills in a spectacular battle for the ultimate crown, with each display judged on creativity, technical execution, crowd impact, and musicality.
This year’s event will also see Southport’s first ever drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, one of the UK’s leading drone entertainment providers.
The new addition will bring hundreds of glowing drones to the skies in an aerial display of lights, colours and technology. Known for their high-impact performances for brands like Disney, BMW, ITV, and the RAF, DroneSwarm’s synchronised displays combine storytelling, vibrant visuals and pyrotechnic effects to create a totally immersive experience.
Where is the British Musical Fireworks Championship?
Victoria Park, Southport.
British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 opening times
- Saturday, September 27: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
- Sunday, September 28: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 line-up
Saturday, September 27
- 7.45pm - Drone Show
- 8.00pm - Imperial Lotus SE – 2023 winners
- 8.30pm - Dragon Fireworks – 2021 winners
- 9.00pm - Optimum Fireworks – 2022 winners
Sunday, September 28
- 7.45pm - Drone Show
- 8.00pm - Pyrotex Fireworks – 2010 & 2011 winners
- 8.30pm - Bright Sparks – 2016 & 2024 winners
- 9.00pm - Exhibition Display by Jubilee Fireworks – 1999 & 2008 winners