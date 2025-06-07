Bruce Springsteen Liverpool: Rockstar performs at Anfield today - timings, setlist & is there a support act?
The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will once again perform at the home of Liverpool FC alongside The E Street Band, showcasing a selection of timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.
Springsteen is one of many fantastic acts confirmed for Anfield this summer, following the announcement that Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey will also take to the stage this June.
Springsteen’s two Liverpool performances follows two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.
Among the crowd on Wednesday (June 4) was Liverpool comedian John Bishop who took to Instagram to rave about the gig. Sharing photos and clips, Bishop said: “Literally the best gig I have ever been to.”
Are Bruce Springsteen Liverpool tickets still available?
General sale tickets are now sold out but limited resale tickets may be available via Ticketmaster.
There is no support act for this show.
What time do doors open for Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?
Doors open at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 7.
What time will Bruce Springsteen be on stage?
Springsteen is scheduled to perform from 7.30pm.
Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams setlist
(Via Setlist.fm from Springsteen’s most recent concert at Anfield)
- My Love Will Not Let You Down
- Lonesome Day
- Land of Hope and Dreams
- Death to My Hometown
- No Surrender
- Rainmaker
- Atlantic City
- The Promised Land
- Hungry Heart
- The River
- Youngstown
- Murder Incorporated
- Long Walk Home
- House of a Thousand Guitars
- My City of Ruins
- Because the Night
- Wrecking Ball
- The Rising
- BadlandsThunder Road
- Born in the U.S.A
- Born to Run
- Bobby Jean
- Dancing in the Dark
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
- Twist and Shout
- Chimes of Freedom
