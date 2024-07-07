Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to return to Liverpool next week, after a three-year hiatus.

Performing in the city for the first time in five years, the Welsh indie band will play in front of 32,000 fans at Sefton Park on July 11, kicking off this year’s staging of the huge In The Park festival.

The group split in 2021 but announced their comeback last year, revealing they would be headlining the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival. Since then, the four-piece have released tickets for a series of UK gigs, as well as releasing their latest single, Showtime.

Are tickets still available for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Sefton Park?

Although tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen in Liverpool sold out in under a week, there are now more tickets available on Ticketmaster. Priced at £64.40 each, the unreserved standing tickets are available for those aged 14+, though under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen. | Getty

What time do gates open for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Sefton Park?

Gates open at 4.00pm on July 11, with last entry at 7.00pm. The show is expected to finish at 10.00pm.

Will food and drink be available?

Yes, a range of food and drink stands will be on-site, including Salt & Chilli Chicken Airstream, Burger and Fries Stand, Bao Buns and Greek Street Food.

Who is supporting Catfish and the Bottlemen in Liverpool?

Details of support acts have not yet been revealed.

Who else is headlining In The Park 2024?

Jamie Webster, will perform for the masses on Friday July 12. The 29-year-old said he’s ‘very excited’ for his ’biggest ever’ show in Liverpool. Saturday July 13 will be headlined by the incredible Cream Classical with huge dance music icons such as Armand van Helden and Paul Oakenfold.