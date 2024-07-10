Catfish and the Bottlemen reveal support acts for Liverpool comeback show - including local band
Catfish and the Bottlemen have revealed the support acts for their comeback gig in Liverpool.
Performing in the city for the first time in five years, after a three-year hiatus, the indie band will play in front of 32,000 fans at Sefton Park on July 11, kicking off this year’s staging of the huge In The Park festival.
The group split in 2021 but announced their comeback last year, revealing they would be headlining the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival. Since then, the four-piece have released tickets for a series of UK gigs, as well as releasing their latest single, Showtime.
Though tickets for the Liverpool gig were released earlier this year, the opening acts remained a secret until yesterday (July 9). Two rocks act will perform before Catfish - and one of them is from Liverpool.
Support acts for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Sefton Park
Catfish and the Bottlemen will be joined in Sefton Park by Liverpool-based band, The Mysterines, and Indie-rock act, Sundara Karma.
Announcing the news on social media, The Mysterines said: “Made up to announce we’ll be joining @catfishandthebottlemen for their sold out show at Sefton Park this Thursday. Be sure to get down early to catch us, see you there.”
Entry times
Gates open at 4.00pm on Thursday (July 11), with last entry at 7.00pm. Catfish and the Bottlemen are expected on stage at around 8.15pm, with the gig ending at 10.00pm.
