Channel 4 The Piano winner Brad Kella hosts special Liverpool performance

Piano sensation Brad Kella, who won the last series of The Piano, is returning to the place where his incredible journey began.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool-born star was first spotted at Liverpool ONE’s annual Tickle the Ivories piano festival, after a video of his performance went viral.

To celebrate the recent success of his debut album, Phoebe’s Melody, Brad will give a surprise performance to fans today (August 6), treating them to a selection of original pieces alongside fan favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Kella Tickle the Ivories. | © Liverpool ONE

His appearance at Liverpool ONE is part of the hugely popular Tickle the Ivories which marks its 15th year this summer. The much-loved piano festival gives visitors the chance to showcase their musical talents across the city centre.

You can see Brad perform between 5.30pm and 7.00pm today, at the Tickle the Ivories Piano by the Sugar House Steps.