Channel 4 The Piano winner Brad Kella hosts special Liverpool performance
The Liverpool-born star was first spotted at Liverpool ONE’s annual Tickle the Ivories piano festival, after a video of his performance went viral.
To celebrate the recent success of his debut album, Phoebe’s Melody, Brad will give a surprise performance to fans today (August 6), treating them to a selection of original pieces alongside fan favourites.
His appearance at Liverpool ONE is part of the hugely popular Tickle the Ivories which marks its 15th year this summer. The much-loved piano festival gives visitors the chance to showcase their musical talents across the city centre.
You can see Brad perform between 5.30pm and 7.00pm today, at the Tickle the Ivories Piano by the Sugar House Steps.
