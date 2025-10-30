Leanne Campbell and Corrie's Katie McGylnn star in Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre

The full cast of the Cinderella panto at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre has been announced.

Liverpool’s very own Leanne Campbell and Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn will take to the stage at the Epstein Theatre this Christmas, for festive performances of Cinderella.

Katie McGylnn stars as Cinderella herself, while Leanne Campbell will be waving her magic wand over the Regal Entertainments Ltd show as the Fairy Godmother.

BBC Radio Merseyside’s Kevin Duala will play Buttons, while Conor Barrie appears as Dandini, Michael Nelson as the Prince, and Shania Pain and Brenda LaBeau who play Cinderella’s ugly stepsisters.

Cinderella runs from Friday, December5 to Sunday, January 4 2026 at the historic Grade II listed theatre on Hanover Street. Tickets, from £20, are on sale now.

The Christmas pantomime forms part of the Epstein’s inaugural autumn season after it reopened its doors earlier this year, and which features a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Chantelle Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd said: “I’m very excited to return to the Epstein Theatre this Christmas to spread some seasonal joy in the greatest fairytale of them all.

“I’m also thrilled our Cinderella has such a stellar cast of talented performers, led by Katie McGlynn, Leanne Campbell and Kevin Duala, and I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room now to create a truly magical show for Liverpool family audiences in the wonderful and atmospheric Epstein auditorium.”