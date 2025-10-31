'Shocking' crash for cash insurance scams uncovered in new Channel 4 documentary

Mike Okay in Crash for Cash. | Channel 4

Channel 4 uncovers the shocking world of crash for cash scams in a new documentary.

Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary, delving into the gangs that crash cars for money.

Created by Liverpool-based Zandland, Crash for Cash: Uncovered will air on Channel 4 Documentaries on YouTube, with investigative journalist Mike Okay goes inside the gangs involved in the “shocking” scams.

Mike is brought into the scammers’ world by mysterious gang boss Abdul and learns just how deep the operation goes. He meets the broad network of Abdul’s scamming business, from the gang members who willingly orchestrate crashes, as well as doctors and insurance workers who facilitate claims from the inside.

Mike Okay in Crash for Cash. | Channel 4

Crash For Cash: Uncovered is produced by Zandland where the executive producers are Josh Reynolds and Liverpool’s Ben Zand, producer-director is Alfie Turner and Rebecca Fleckney developed and produced the film.

Catriona White, Digital Commissioning Executive for Channel 4, said: “Crash for Cash is an excellent bit of access-driven filmmaking from Zandland.

“It not only exposes a shocking scam, but also the scale at which that scam operates and how it can affect all of us. Mike Okay investigated brilliantly, and we’re so excited to bring him to Channel 4 audiences for the first time.”

Crash For Cash: Uncovered airs on Channel 4 Documentaries on YouTube on Sunday (November 2) from 5.00pm.