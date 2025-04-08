Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Beard, the Scouse drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner, shares his excitement ahead of entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025.

Celebrity Big Brother has returned to our screens, with the initial set of 13 new housemates revealed on Monday night (April 7).

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted the Live Launch on ITV as the latest batch of stars entered the famous reality TV house, including Liverpool’s very own “gobby drag queen” Danny Beard.

The Scouse drag star and singer- real name Daniel Curtis - first appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and went on to win the fourth series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK in 2022. Now, the Liverpool-born icon has begun his stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house - and pre-launch predictions suggested he was the favourite to win.

Ahead of his entrance into the star-studded house, Danny had a chat with producers all about his predictions for the show.

Describing himself as a “massive super fan” of Celebrity Big Brother, Danny said: “I'm looking forward to meeting people from all different walks of life that I just probably would never meet or mix with... I'm looking forward to secret tasks, getting dressed up in ridiculous outfits, face-to-face nominations. I want the full Big Brother experience!”

The 32-year-old said he’ll miss his dog, Fanny, the most as well as pickled onion Monster Much, sugar-free Ribena, his boyfriend and his friends and family. “I speak to [my friends] and my family every day. I'm a very, very sociable person so that's going to be the hardest thing,” he said.

Asked how he’ll get on with other housemates, Danny explained: “I think I'm really easy going. I think I'm quite level-headed these days. I'm someone who feels other people's emotions quite a lot - I'm very empathetic.

“I think I'd find it hard if somebody's really struggling and it's because of somebody else. I’d find that hard. But other than that, it's not my gaff so I can't really be bothered if people have got their feet on the sofa type of thing.

He added that the people he surrounds himself with would think he’s easy to be around, but said: “If you're from a very conservative background maybe you're going to find living with a gobby Scouse drag queen a little annoying.”

The Liverpool celeb said “I just want to have a good time”, adding: “I’m also someone who doesn’t like to upset people. Fundamentally I am a people pleaser so I don't want to go in and upset someone intentionally and if I do I would certainly apologise.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9.00pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.