Danny Beard has been named the favourite to win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother as rumours swirl around a potential line-up.

The Scouse drag star and singer- real name Daniel Curtis - first appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and went on to win the fourth series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK in 2022. Now, rumours suggest the Liverpool-born icon could appear in the Celebrity Big Brother house - and he’s the favourite to win.

ITV has confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother 2025 will begin on Monday, April 7 on ITV1 with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as hosts. But, the broadcaster is yet to officially confirm which celebs will enter the house.

Theories have been swirling about potential housemates, with rumours of a line-up including the likes of Danny Beard, Chris Hughes, Rebekah Vardy and Paul Chuckle. With this in mind, the team at OLBG have released the latest predictions for who will win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

According to OLBG, Danny Beard, best known for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, currently tops the market at 2/1. Former Love Island star Chris Hughes follows at 3/1, bringing both charm and reality TV experience to the table, while Paul Chuckle comes in at 4/1.