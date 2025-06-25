Dua Lipa stuns Anfield crowd with surprise Liverpool legend duet
The popstar wowed fans at the home of Liverpool FC as part of her Radical Optimism Tour and performed a special duet with a huge local star.
The New Rules singer had already surprised Wembley audiences with Charli XCX and Jamiroquai, leaving Liverpool guests speculating about who would join her on stage.
After talking about Liverpool’s connection to music, Dua brought out ‘Liverpool legend’ Dave McCabe from The Zutons. The pair performed a duet of their hit song, Valerie.
Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose opened the concert, before Dua performed an incredible mix of her top hits, including two performances of One Kiss.
Dua Lipa will perform her second Anfield show tonight (June 25).
