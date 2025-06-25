Dua Lipa stuns Anfield crowd with surprise Liverpool legend duet

Dua Lipa brought out a Liverpool legend at her first Anfield concert on Tuesday (June 24).

The popstar wowed fans at the home of Liverpool FC as part of her Radical Optimism Tour and performed a special duet with a huge local star.

The New Rules singer had already surprised Wembley audiences with Charli XCX and Jamiroquai, leaving Liverpool guests speculating about who would join her on stage.

Dua Lipa performs onstage with Dave McCabe of the Zutons during her Radical Optimism tour at Anfield on June 24, 2025. | Getty Images for ABA

After talking about Liverpool’s connection to music, Dua brought out ‘Liverpool legend’ Dave McCabe from The Zutons. The pair performed a duet of their hit song, Valerie.

Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose opened the concert, before Dua performed an incredible mix of her top hits, including two performances of One Kiss.

Dua Lipa will perform her second Anfield show tonight (June 25).