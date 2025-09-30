Sam Ryder came second in the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

BRIT and Emmy nominated singer Sam Ryder is performing in Liverpool, ahead of his biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena.

The gig forms part of the Eurovision star’s ‘Road To Wembley Record Store Tour’ which will feature intimate performances from Sam in independent record stores and HMV’s across the UK.

Sam Ryder.

The musician will perform in Brighton, Manchester, Leeds, Telford, London and Liverpool, with each city and venue hand-picked by Sam and holding sentimental value from the early days of his career as an upcoming artist

The Liverpool gig will be held at the Jacaranda on October 21.

Tickets for the Road To Wembley Record Store Tour - including Sam’s Liverpool show - will be on sale here from 9.00am on October 1.