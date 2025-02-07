Experience the thrill at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock as Fiesta of Fire returns with breathtaking performances and a daring fire walk.

The electrifying Fiesta of Fire event will return to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock this half-term.

Taking place from February 15-22, the free fire and light spectacle will offer unmissable performances and thrilling experiences on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, with fire shows, flaming sword fights and a thrilling fire walk.

The festivities will take place in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Building on the Royal Albert Dock, which will be illuminated red to add to the fiery aesthetics.

On Saturday and Sunday (February 15 and 16), families can enjoy a daytime show from a world-class street performer, and brand new for this year, Logy on Fire at 2.00pm, with a captivating fire and light show from Bring the Fire Project when the sun has gone down at 6.30pm.

Fiesta of Fire returns to Liverpool this half term. | Royal Albert Dock

Fiesta of Fire at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock. | Local TV

Having recently wowed the crowds with a closing performance at the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations, Bring the Fire is returning to the dock with a truly spectacular performance, available to see on the launch weekend plus Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 6.30pm.

Fighting and an epic finale. Expect breath-taking fire acts, choreographed dancing and dazzling pyro-skills, including fire-throwing, flaming sword fights and much more.

Returning for the second year in a row is the highly anticipated fire walk, offering an exciting opportunity for the public to embark on a waterfront wander, and brave the hot embers with the art of fire walking on Thursday, February 20.

Thrill-seekers looking to test their mind-over-matter capabilities and take part in this exhilarating experience will endure temperatures of more than 1200°C, with only 80 spaces available on a first-come-first-serve basis via Eventbrite.