Stephen Graham stars in a new ‘twisted thriller’ featuring other huge names.

Good Boy is the latest film from Academy Award-nominated director Jan Komasa and produced by Jeremy Thomas, Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski.

Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Anson Boon star in the new horror movie, which makes its world premiere today (September 5).

Good Boy (2025) plot

Nineteen year old Tommy (Boon) is a criminal who leads his friends in acts of horrifying violence until he is kidnapped by a stranger, Chris (Graham).

Waking up with a chain around his neck in the basement of an isolated home, Tommy finds himself at the centre of a dysfunctional family dynamic as Chris and his mysterious wife Kathryn (Riseborough) try to make Tommy a “good boy”, in a process of forced rehabilitation. The one thing Tommy knows for sure: he must escape.

The film will premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on September 5. There is not yet a confirmed UK release date.