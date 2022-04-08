Only three grey horses have ever won the Grand National since the race started in 1839.

It has been 10 years since grey horse, Neptune Collonges, won the Grand National at odds of 33/1.

The last grey horse to snatch victory before jockey, Daryl Jacob’s, mount in 2012 was in 1961 when nine year-old Nicolaus Silver was first over the finish line at 28/1.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third and final grey horse to win the Grand National was the Lamb in 1868 and 1871 at odds of 9/1 and 11/2 respectively.

How many grey horses are due to run in the 2022 Grand National and what are their names?

At the beginning of the week, seven grey horses were vying to be included in the final field of 40 to compete in the 2022 Grand National.

The seven greys were whittled down to three with Farclas; Caribean Boy; Achille and Scoir Mear all not making the cut.

The three remaining grey horses due to compete in Saturday’s race are Snow Leopardess (7/1), Commodore (25/1) and Coko Beach (66/1).

What do we know about Snow Leopardess?

Trained by Charlie Longsdon in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, Snow Leopardess, is currently one of the favourites to win the race with Ladbrokes offering odds of 7/1 and Bet365 offering 9/1.

Snow Leopardess has won its last three races at Exeter, Aintree and Bangor respectively.

Onboard Snow Leopardess will be experienced 33 year-old Irish jocket Aidan Coleman.

Coleman, who was born in Innishannon, Cork, competed in his first ever Grand National in 2008 when he was only 19 years-old.

A proven winner, Coleman guided Epatante to victory around the Aintree course on Thursday to win the Aintree Hurdle at 2/1.

Coleman and Snow Leopardess have both won races at Aintree and its with that experience and decent form that make the duo one to look out for.

Snow Leopardess is owned by Marietta Fox-Pitt.

Neptune Collonges ridden by Daryl Jacob (L) crosses the finish line with Sunnyhillboy ridden by Richie McLernon on its way to winning the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England on April 14, 2012. (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

What do we know about Commodore?

Trained by Venetia Williams who became a Grand National winner in 2009 when the unforgettable Mon Mome sprinted across the finishing line to win the race with odds of 100/1.

Commodore was pipped at the post by fellow grey Snow Leopardess at Haydock in November 2020.

In the saddle will be 23 year-old English jockey Charlie Deutsch.

Won on its last outing at Cheltenham in December 2021.

What do we know about Coko Beach?

This seven year-old Gordon Elliot trained grey is currently 80/1 with Ladbrokes and 66/1 with Bet365.

In the saddle is Jonjo O’Neill Jnr, the son of two-time Gold Cup winning Irish jockey, Jonjo O’Neill.

Coko Beach has failed to finish any higher than fourth in any of its last six races.

Its most recent outing was at Fairyhouse at the end of February where it finished fourth.

Which horse and jockey won the Grand National in 2021?

For the first time in the race’s history, the remarkably talented Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore won the 2021 Grand National on Minella Times.

Blackmore, who is from Tipperary, would then go on to become the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup when she guided favourite A Plus Tard to victory in March 2022.

Blackmore is back in the Minella Times saddle for the 2022 Grand National and whilst she and the horse are both being tipped for victory again they would have to pull of what Tiger Roll did when it claimed back-to-back victories both in 2018 and 2019.