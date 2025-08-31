2 . Wallasey Yacht Club - Hope Street, New Brighton CH45 2LN

Wallasey Yacht Club has been sailing historic wooden Seabird Half Rater yachts on the Mersey off New Brighton for over 100 years. Find out more about the development of the club in Hope Street and their work to restore and maintain these lovely old boats for future generations. Visitors will be able to visit the club house, see a Seabird Half Rater yacht, and find out more about wooden boat building techniques. September 21 from 11.00am to 4.00pm. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 2.0