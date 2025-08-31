People in Liverpool and Merseyside have the opportunity to explore some of the area’s most incredible historic gems for free this September.
Taking place from September 12 to 21 2025, National Trust’s Heritage Open Days will see a packed programme of tours and events, featuring everything from grand houses to museums, and the chance visit an historic yacht club.
The UK-wide initiative aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history, and dozens of venues across Liverpool and Merseyside have announced their involvement.
Take a look at 21 of our top picks for Heritage Open Days events in Merseyside. Further details can be found here.
1. Leasowe Lighthouse - Moreton Common, Wirral CH46 4TA
Leasowe Lighthouse, the UK’s oldest brick-built lighthouse, will be offering free guided tours of the lighthouse for Heritage Open Days 2025. The tour includes guided access to the Master Bedroom, the Lamp Room at the top of the lighthouse and the new exhibition “Life as a Lighthouse Keeper”. September 12, 12.00pm to 4.00pm. | Jeff Buck
2. Wallasey Yacht Club - Hope Street, New Brighton CH45 2LN
Wallasey Yacht Club has been sailing historic wooden Seabird Half Rater yachts on the Mersey off New Brighton for over 100 years. Find out more about the development of the club in Hope Street and their work to restore and maintain these lovely old boats for future generations.
Visitors will be able to visit the club house, see a Seabird Half Rater yacht, and find out more about wooden boat building techniques. September 21 from 11.00am to 4.00pm. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 2.0
3. The Athenaeum - Church Alley, Liverpool L1 3DD
The Athenaeum, a Private Members club, founded in 1797, has been in Church Alley since 1928 is usually only available to members. HoDs provide the public with an opportunity to see and enjoy the ambience of this unique space and its famous Library. September 21. | Rodhullandemu
4. Birkenhead Park Heritage Walks - Park Drive, Birkenhead CH41 4HY
Birkenhead Park is the oldest publicly funded municipal park in the World, and currently sits as a tentative site for World Heritage Site Status. Join the Ranger team and Friends of Birkenhead Park volunteers on their annual Heritage Open Day walks and see the historic sites of the Grade I listed park. September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.
| Emma Dukes