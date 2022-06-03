The Nest is a treasure trove of locally designed goods and art in one of Liverpool’s most iconic locations.

The Nest opened its doors at the Royal Albert Dock in May 2018 and has become a showcase for locally designed goods and art.

An artist herself, owner Katherine Caldwell works with more than 30 designers, photographers and makers. In addition, she often collaborates with other creatives on unique items.

The Nest is a real hidden gem in one of Liverpool’s most iconic locations.

Katherine told LiverpoolWorld: "We stock the work of all our great local designers and makers. In addition, we have lovely ceramics from The Baltic Clay Studio and gifts like candles that have been hand poured locally."

The Nest owner Katherine Caldwell.

Local businesses driving revolution at docks

It wasn't so long ago that the Albert Dock was seen as somewhat of a tourist trap. However, there's been a real renaissance in recent years with new independent businesses opening up at the Grade I listed site.

Katherine said: “We are really excited to be part of what we on The Docks see as a revolution. Bringing in locally owned businesses, whether it’s restaurants, the bakery or other independent shops.

“It was a kind of revival of The Dock, bringing it back to its prominence in the city as a destination for visitors, tourists, and locals.”

Showcase for local talent

Katherine has taken the idea of a nest as somewhere homely and comforting to create a space to showcase the work of other local makers.

Katherine said, "I started it because I'm an illustrator, so I graduated from Liverpool School of art, and I've illustrated since.

“I did want to open a space where I could create myself and bring in lots of the wonderful illustrators and designers that I know and give them a platform in this like iconic location which they really deserve."

Local artwork on show and for sale at The Nest.

Before opening The Nest, Katherine ran a variety of pop-up shops around Liverpool with other artists – alongside designing her own range – which she says have given her an insight into what customers like.