Liverpool’s historic Epstein Theatre will hold its first test event this month ahead of officially reopening after a two-year closure.

The Grade II listed theatre closed its doors in June 2023 following a decision by the city council to withdraw financial support which had helped to keep the 112-year-old venue running.

Now, the Hanover Street landmark is due to welcome audiences once again, with new leaseholders and a new management team promising a busy programme of entertainment and a new beginning for the iconic venue.

Ahead of its formal reopening, £1 million is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas.

A full autumn schedule will be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, September 19 - Brian Epstein’s birthday – which will feature local acts and celebrities. However, ahead of the launch, test shows will be staged this spring.

Inside the Epstein Theatre. | PR

Dancing in the Aisles will take to the stage on April 20, and will be the first production since the much-loved Hanover Street venue closed its doors in June 2023.

The afternoon cabaret show will be a recurring slot at the Epstein, with the first show being hosted by popular Liverpool actor and comedian Lindzi Germain and the line-up will include singer-songwriter, musician and playwright Asa Murphy, Scouse stage and screen star Crissy Rock, LiverBird Victoria Jones and talented vocal trio The Livertones.

Further events will take place over the next few months, including visits by cult stage comedy Beating Berlusconi!, Laughterhouse Comedy and an extra Liverpool date for the new touring stage show Something About Lennon – The John Lennon Story.

Beating Berlusconi! will be staged at the theatre on Saturday, May 24, while Laughterhouse Comedy will bring giggles on Saturday, May 31. Meanwhile Something About Lennon, which comes from Liverpool’s Something About Productions, will mark the end of its inaugural nationwide tour with a special date at the Epstein Theatre on Sunday, July 6.

Tickets are available now. For more details visit the Epstein Theatre website.