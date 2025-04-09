Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradley Dreha is waving the flag for Liverpool on Series 6 of BBC’s Interior Design Masters.

Alan Carr’s Interior Design Masters will return to BBC One on Thursday night (April 10), with ten novice designers looking for their big break in the world of commercial interior design.

Over eight weeks, the creatives will compete to win a life-changing collaboration contract with a UK retailer to produce their own line of homewares.

25-year-old Bradley Dreha is the youngest contestant - and the only Liverpudlian - taking part this year. We caught up with the interior design star ahead of the show’s return to BBC One.

Meet Bradley Dreha - Liverpool’s Interior Design Masters 2025 contestant

Originally from Walton, Bradley told us: “It's so exciting and what I've said is like to be telling people now, it's just amazing because it's been like a top secret and it's so exciting because other people are behind you cheering you on.

Despite being the youngest of ten contestants, Bradley is confident in his interior design ability. He said: “ You know what, I think design, there's no age to it. If you've got the eye, you've got the eye for it.

“I feel like everyone's on the same playing field. Age doesn't really come into it.”

Bradley, who studied fashion communications at Liverpool John Moores University, is a huge fan of Interior Design Masters and said whenever it’s on TV, his family and friends say, ‘Brad, this is a bit of you’. So, after finishing university, he finally applied and received the exciting call very quickly.

Bradley explained: “ So I applied yesterday, last year. It’s literally been a year.

“They got back to me 20 minutes after that and I was like, ‘that's gotta be an automated email’ but it wasn't. He wanted a phone call with me and the next minute I got, ‘you’re on the show’. It’s literally a dream come true... I was so proud.”

Part of Bradley’s university degree focused on set design, a topic which he says goes ‘hand in hand’ with interior design. But, it wasn’t until the covid-19 pandemic hit that he truly began unleashing his creative talent.

“ We had to come back home and I thought, this is not me. Like, let’s get the paint out. TikTok was on the rise so I thought let's document it, upload it. One thing led to another, a magazine got in touch with me and it gave me motivation to go from there,” he explained.

“That's when I took over my friend's houses, my sister's house, because I hadn't really got the space myself to do stuff.”

The TikTok platform Bradley created four years ago now has more 30,000 followers and showcases his bold, bright and colourful design style which we will hopefully see on the show.

He said: “I feel like people can expect some fun, obviously colour, like just joyful spaces. I feel like everything comes into play when it comes to inspiring me. Art is such a good outlet.” Although Bradley has to follow briefs on the show and has a passion for making clients happy, he said every room he designs always has ‘a little Brad’.

Asked how he feels about representing Liverpool, he told us: “ I love Liverpool, obviously I'm proud of it and I’m swinging the flag for us.

“I would love to do designs for a local bar or restaurant - that would be a little dream of mine. My friends and family could go and visit, get all the photos. I would love that.”

Bradley said being a contestant on Interior Design Masters was intense and stressful at times, noting: “ I've got so much respect for all previous designers.” But, he said he had so much fun.

One highlight was meeting Alan Carr. Bradley told us: “ What you see is what you get. He's such a lovely, funny man. He's really the same as he appears on the telly and t’s lovely to get on with him.”

Interior Design Masters returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, April 10 at 8.00pm.