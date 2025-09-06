Jodie Comer & Harry Potter actor star in new musical horror movie Stuffed

Jodie Comer is set to star in a new musical horror-romance movie, alongside Harry Potter and the Queen’s Gambit star Harry Melling.

The pair will lead the new film, titled Stuffed, as a couple who develop an unexpected love story over taxidermy.

Comer plays Araminta - a taxidermist who hopes to one day stuff a human - while Melling takes on the role of Bernie, a lonely man who fears being forgotten thus volunteers to be her specimen.

Jodie Comer.placeholder image
Jodie Comer. | Getty Images

The film expands on Theo Rhys’ 2021 short of the same name, which earned a prestigious BAFTA nomination in 2022, and is co-written by Joss Holden-Rea.

According to Deadline, filming is set to begin in South Wales on September 15, and Stuffed is being launched for world sales at the TIFF market by Cornerstone.

