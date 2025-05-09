Jodie Comer stars in 28 Years Later, the highly-awaited zombie horror by Danny Boyle.

Directed by Boyle, and written by Alex Garland, the new film is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise.

28 Years Later is set to be the start of a new trilogy, with the main plot points being kept tightly under wraps. But, what we do know is that the virus from the original 2002 film is still going strong and a group of survivors are going to face new horrors. A poster for the film reads: “In 28 days, it began. It 28 weeks, it spread. In 28 years, it evolved.”

The synopsis by Sony Pictures states: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The survivors include Isla, played by Jodie Comer, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and their 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams), as well as Dr Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes.

Speaking about the film on social media last year, Comer said: “I feel lucky to have witnessed the creativity and innovation from this incredible team behind the scenes.”

Confirmed 28 Years Later cast

Jodie Comer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Jack O'Connell

Alfie Williams

Ralph Fiennes

Fans have been teased that Cillian Murphy may appear in the new movie and it has been confirmed that he is the film’s executive producer.

Filming locations include Lindisfarne, Hexham, North Yorkshire, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Bradford and Cheddar Gorge.

28 Years Later premieres in UK cinemas on Friday, June 20.