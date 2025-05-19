Kylie Minogue will grace the stage at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena as part of her Tension Tour. Find out more details about timings and ticket availability here.

Kylie Minogue will bring her Tension Tour to Liverpool this week.

Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011, the global icon kicked off the event in Australia and is now in the UK, performing at in Newcastle last week and heading to Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and London this week.

Minogue, whose impressive career includes tracks like Can't Get You Out Of My Head, will perform at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday (May 22). Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Kylie Minogue at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena?

Limited tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Kylie Minogue Tension Tour setlist

Lights Camera Action(Shortened; contains elements of “Tension” and Benny Benassi's “Satisfaction”) In Your Eyes(Shortened; Infinite Disco version) Get Outta My Way (Shortened) What Do I Have to Do? Come Into My World (Abbey Roads version into Steve Anderson remix) Good As Gone Spinning Around(Contains elements of Cheryl Lynn's "Got To Be Real") Taboo On a Night Like This(Pandora cover) (BST 2024 arrangement; shortened) last night i dreamt i fell in love(Alok & Kylie Minogue song) Better the Devil You Know Shocked Things We Do for Love Dancing The Loco-Motion(Carole King cover) Hold On to Now I Believe in You(Acapella snippet) Word Is Out(Acapella snippet) Step Back in Time (Acapella snippet 2 Hearts (Kish Mauve cover) Where the Wild Roses Grow(Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds cover) Say Something (Acoustic) Supernova / Real Groove / Magic / Where Does the DJ Go? / Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life Confide in Me Slow (Contains elements of the Chemical Brothers Remix) Timebomb (Shortened) Edge of Saturday Night(The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue song) Tensio Can't Get You Out of My Head All the Lovers Padam Padam Love at First Sight