Leanne Campbell to host exciting city centre event 'inspired by Liverpool itself'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Leanne Campbell is set host an exciting new beauty event coming to Liverpool city centre.

Liverpool ONE is gearing up for their first ever Beauty Weekend this September, with the retail destination being transformed into a “beauty lover’s paradise”.

During the two-day event beauty enthusiasts can expect a weekend of surprises, professional make-up stations and demonstrations, special discounts, instore experiences and interactive photo opportunities in a celebration of beauty, fashion and style.

Leanne Campbell.placeholder image
Leanne Campbell. | Getty

The likes of Sephora, MAC, John Lewis, KIKO Milano, Penhaligon’s, Space NK and Charlotte Tilbury will be taking part, while the event will also bring music and entertainment.

Award-winning presenter Leanne Campbell will host the festivities and the legendary House of Suarez are set to perform.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: "The Beauty Weekend is inspired by Liverpool itself – a city that embraces beauty, fashion and self-expression like no other. We are renowned for our dedication to style, so it should be celebrated!

Liverpool ONE’s Beauty Weekend will take place on September 27 and 28.

