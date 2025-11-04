Cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors returns to Liverpool Playhouse

A new major production of Little Shop of Horrors will grace the Liverpool Playhouse stage for Christmas 2026.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors is coming to the Liverpool Playhouse for Christmas 2026.

The cult classic musical will be brought to life in a major new production, continuing the successful producing partnership between Thomas Hopkins Productions and Hope Mill Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony and Olivier award nominated director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille will direct and choreograph the new show, and casting is expected to be revealed next year.

Little Shop of Horrors. | Little Shop of Horrors

Nathan Powell, Creative Director of Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse said: We’re really looking forward to welcoming this cult classic musical to the Playhouse next Christmas.

“Little Shop of Horrors is wonderfully odd, full of cracking tunes, and offers a brilliantly different take on festive entertainment.

“After bringing The Rocky Horror Show to the Playhouse in 2024 and preparing to present Young Frankenstein this Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors will be another chance to enjoy a gloriously offbeat holiday season with plenty of laughs and, yes, a rather hungry plant.”

Little Shop of Horrors will be at the Liverpool Playhouse from December 3, 2026, to January 9, 2027. Tickets are on sale here now.