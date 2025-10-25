Liverpool shopping centre transformed into vibrant autumn market

Metquarter, Liverpool. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Expect a cosy market filled with local goods.

Liverpool's Metquarter will be transformed into a vibrant market this November, filled with handmade goods and seasonal treats from local makers.

The annual Autumn Market returns on November 1, taking over the ground floor of the shopping centre and offering a curated selection from local artisans offering everything from handcrafted jewellery and home décor to autumnal gifts and artwork.

This year’s market has been organised by two local artists, Freida McKitrick and Clare Ellis, owners of The Art Quarter located within the Metquarter.

Freida McKitrick and Clare Ellis. | Submitted

Freida began her career as a nurse before moving into teaching children with special needs. Throughout every chapter of her life, her love of art and creativity has remained a constant thread.

Clare's artistic journey began in an unexpected place when she saw an Aboriginal canvas, a gift from her brother to their parents and something clicked. That moment sparked her journey as a self-taught dot artist, and she hasn't looked back since.

The pair first met back in 2012 at the '2D Art Market' held at the prestigious Bluecoat in Liverpool and ever since then their shared love for creativity has inspired their journey to champion other independent artists like themselves through their shop and markets.

Metquarter, Liverpool (2018). | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Freida and Clare said: ‘We are both proud to support local businesses and provide a place for talented makers to showcase their work. There’s a really strong creative community in Liverpool and this market is a wonderful way to celebrate that.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors, supporting local has never been more important, and the Autumn Market is all about bringing people together to do just that.”

The Metquarter Autumn Market runs from 11.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday, November 1.