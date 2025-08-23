Explore the Saturday highlights of Liverpool Celebrates 2025, featuring opening times, set times and road closures for the Pier Head festival.

Liverpool Celebrates returns to the Pier Head today, for three days of music and fun in the heart of the city.

Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the family-friendly festival will feature a whole host of fantastic musicians, from Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge to local tribute artists. And, there’s even the chance to feature in a BAFTA-nominated TV show.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s event.

Kids go free at Liverpool Celebrates on Sunday 24th

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Saturday stage times and line-up

2pm: Music Live

3pm: Malka

4pm: The Real Thing

4:45pm: G'Wed filming

5:30pm: Gipsy Kings ft Diego Ballardo

7:30pm Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge

9pm: Tony Hadley

Liverpool Pier Head | Getty Images

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Saturday opening times

The festival runs from 1.00pm to 10.00pm on Saturday.

Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?

Yes, tickets can be purchased here.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.