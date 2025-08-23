Liverpool Celebrates 2025: Saturday line-up, stage times, tickets and road closures for Pier Head festival
Liverpool Celebrates returns to the Pier Head today, for three days of music and fun in the heart of the city.
Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the family-friendly festival will feature a whole host of fantastic musicians, from Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge to local tribute artists. And, there’s even the chance to feature in a BAFTA-nominated TV show.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s event.
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Saturday stage times and line-up
- 2pm: Music Live
- 3pm: Malka
- 4pm: The Real Thing
- 4:45pm: G'Wed filming
- 5:30pm: Gipsy Kings ft Diego Ballardo
- 7:30pm Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge
- 9pm: Tony Hadley
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Saturday opening times
The festival runs from 1.00pm to 10.00pm on Saturday.
Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures
Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.