Explore the Sunday highlights of Liverpool Celebrates 2025, featuring opening times, set times and road closures for the Pier Head festival.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Celebrates is back at the Pier Head today (August 24), for a second day of music and fun in the heart of the city.

Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the festival features a whole host of fantastic musicians, with Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge taking to the stage yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s party-starters Bongo’s Bingo will headline Pop At The Pier today, with a family-friendly show and tribute acts across the day including Planet ABBA, Taylor 2, Sweet Like Sabrina, Michelle Lawson’s Whitney Houston tribute and Tanya Alboni as Amy Winehouse.

Here is everything you need to know.

Kids go free at Liverpool Celebrates on Sunday 24th

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Sunday stage times and line-up

1:50pm: Taylor 2

2:50pm: Sweet Like Sabrina

3:50pm: Amy Winehouse

5:10pm: Planet ABBA

6:30pm: Bongo's Bingo

8pm: The Voice of Whitney

Liverpool Celebrates festival. | David Munn

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Sunday opening times

The festival runs from 1.00pm to 9.00pm on Sunday.

Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?

Yes, tickets can be purchased here.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.