Liverpool Celebrates 2025: Sunday line-up, stage times, tickets and road closures for Pier Head festival
Liverpool Celebrates is back at the Pier Head today (August 24), for a second day of music and fun in the heart of the city.
Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the festival features a whole host of fantastic musicians, with Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge taking to the stage yesterday.
Liverpool’s party-starters Bongo’s Bingo will headline Pop At The Pier today, with a family-friendly show and tribute acts across the day including Planet ABBA, Taylor 2, Sweet Like Sabrina, Michelle Lawson’s Whitney Houston tribute and Tanya Alboni as Amy Winehouse.
Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Sunday stage times and line-up
- 1:50pm: Taylor 2
- 2:50pm: Sweet Like Sabrina
- 3:50pm: Amy Winehouse
- 5:10pm: Planet ABBA
- 6:30pm: Bongo's Bingo
- 8pm: The Voice of Whitney
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Sunday opening times
The festival runs from 1.00pm to 9.00pm on Sunday.
Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures
Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.