'Unique' experiences and exclusive offers in Liverpool for London Fashion Week

Discover Liverpool's exciting events and exclusive offers during its London Fashion Week celebration.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed its programme of “unique experiences and activations” open to the public in Liverpool over London Fashion Week.

The City-Wide Celebration (CWC) runs throughout September, with a range of events in Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Liverpool’s celebrations will run Friday (September 5) to Sunday (September 7), bringing together designers, retailers, cultural institutions and premium hospitality venues to celebrate the very best of the city.

Liverpool ONE Summer. | © Liverpool ONE / Gareth Jones

Fashion and beauty lovers can expect discounts, VIP treatments, goody bags, surprises and more. See Liverpool’s highlights below:

London Fashion Week in Liverpool

Liverpool ONE - September 5 to 7

Expect fashion-focused events, competitions, a fashion musical twist at Tickle the Ivories Piano Festival with the collaboration of local independent sustainable fashion brand BEPO, interactive experiences and activities instore from some of your favourite fashion brands.

Whistles - September 5 to 7

Whistles invites you to visit their store to shop the new season collection with 20% off your purchase. T&C’s apply.

John Lewis & Partners - September 5 to 7

Find the key pieces to get your wardrobe working harder for you, with free advice from John Lewis’ personal stylists.

New Look - September 5 to 7

Join New Look to celebrate the launch of Autumn and Club New Look, its new loyalty programme. There will be exclusive offers, giveaways, and more. During Saturday and Sunday, 12-4pm, enjoy VIP treatment in store, goody bags (100 both days up for grabs), sweet surprises, big prize giveaways, a DJ and more.

Space NK - September 5 to 7

Customers who spend £40 and over will get to have a go on Space NK’s famous wheel of beauty for the chance to win an extra beauty treat.

Swarovski - September 5 to 30

Celebrate 130 years of sparkle with a Fashion Week surprise, available in-store only.

Penhaligon’s - September 6 to 7

Discover your signature scent or the perfect gift with complimentary bespoke in-store fragrance profiling appointments. Enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz when quoting ‘British Fashion Council’ upon arrival.

Pandora - September 5 to 7

Save when you build a bracelet or necklace. Shoppers can select two charms for 15% off or three charms for 20% off, after choosing a selected bracelet or necklace. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout and is excluded from all other promos and discounts.

Walker Art Gallery - September

This stunning showcase brings together a collection of Vivienne Westwood's revolutionary designs, from her punk beginnings to her status as a British fashion icon. Located in the Craft & Design Gallery, the display features key pieces from Westwood's most influential collections, including rare items from her collaborations with Malcolm McLaren during the early 1980s.