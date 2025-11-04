Liverpool's festive season begins with lights, parade and more at Liverpool ONE very soon.

Christmas returns to the heart of Liverpool city centre this week, with Liverpool ONE launching its festive programme.

From dazzling lights and a magical parade to cosy alpine hüttes and family festivities, Liverpool ONE will transform into a winter wonderland from this Friday (November 7).

The 25-metre-tall Christmas tree at Chavasse Park, giant bauble on Paradise Street, sparkling reindeer and other twinkling lights will be switched on from Friday, and illuminate the city centre until January 4, 2026.

On the same day, Christmas will launch at Chavasse Park, with a selection of children's rides, festive games, food, treats and more. The popular Bar Hutte, nestled under the iconic Christmas tree, will welcome customers from Saturday, November 8 after a VIP event on November 7.

Dazzling Christmas tree, magical parade and cosy huts return to Liverpool - as lights switch-on confirmed | Liverpool ONE / Canva

Liverpool ONE will also stage its first ever Christmas Toy Parade on Saturday, November 15, with more than 100 children taking centre stage in the magical celebration.

Created and produced by outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank, the parade will bring toy soldiers, a robot, a larger-than-life Christmas tree and a sugar plum fairy to life, delighting crowds with colour, movement and festive magic.

Children from Claire House - Liverpool ONE’s Charity of the Year - will showcase handmade props and decorations created especially for the occasion, celebrating the imagination and spirit of the children supported by the hospice.

Also kicking off on Saturday, November 15, is the popular Christmas trail. The interactive journey takes families on a magical quest discovering festive characters in shop windows across the retail destination. It will run until January 4.

From November 20 until December 18, Thursday evenings will host free family-friendly events, with highlights including giant illuminated penguins, carol-oke sessions, pass the parcel and festive surprises for visitors of all ages.

For the complete Christmas programme including event times and booking details, please visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/christmas/