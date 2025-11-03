The Liverpool Christmas Market will be back very soon, with festive stalls, food and more.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s popular Christmas Market returns to the city centre in a matter of days, offering festive fun, tasty food and a variety of stalls for gifts. Below is everything you need to know about the magical winter event.

Where is the Liverpool Christmas Market this year?

The huge festive markets will once again be hosted at the picturesque St George’s Plateau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Liverpool Christmas Markets on?

Liverpool’s Christmas Markets will run from November 15 to December 24.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2025 opening times

The Christmas Market will be open from 11.00am to 10.00pm daily. It will close early - at 5.00pm - on Christmas Eve.

Liverpool Christmas Market. Image: Emily Bonner | Emily Bonner

What stalls will there be?

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls - selling food, drinks, gifts, crafts, and more - live entertainment, rides, and a giant Ferris wheel, as well as cosy bars for festive drinks and activities for the kids.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2025 parking

According to Clarke Events, there is no onsite parking available for guests but there are a number of car parks in close proximity to St George’s Hall. The closest are:

Lime Street Station Long Stay, Lord Nelson Street, L3 5QB.

St John’s Shopping Centre, St George’s Place, L1 1LQ.

Queen Square, Whitechapel, L1 1RH.

People enjoy the atmosphere of Liverpool Christmas Market on St George's Plateau on December 03, 2024 in Liverpool. | Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

Victoria Street car park (entrance on Crosshall Street) has wheelchair accessible spaces – blue badge holders pay the same parking fee.

There are a number of Blue Badge bays across the city centre. They can be found here.

The market has made provision for a blue badge drop off area in the bus layover at Commutation Row just for the Christmas Market period.

What else is on in Liverpool this Christmas?

From December 6 to 24, Liverpool Town Hall will host Story Time with Santa, described as a magical experience where Father Christmas and Buddy the Elf share festive tales and songs in the cosy surroundings of the historic building.

Liverpool Town Hall will welcome guests for two Candlelight Concerts in November and December, offering an elegant evening of seasonal music in a heritage setting.

Bar Hütte returns to Liverpool ONE on Friday, November 7.

Silent Night: A Silent Disco Wonderland (over 18s only) returns on December 6 with three channels with a playlist of dancefloor hits, festive visuals, and a lively party atmosphere. Earlier that day, families can enjoy Disco Kids: The Ultimate Family Disco, a high-energy silent disco designed especially for children and their grown-ups.

Croxteth Hall will once again welcome Santa Paws, a festive event for dogs and their owners. Set in a specially designed grotto, pets can meet Santa Paws, receive a gift and a treat, and pose for a seasonal photo. Santa Paws runs on selected dates from December 13 to 21, with bookable slots and walk-ins welcome.

BOXPARK Liverpool’s ICEBOX is returning for 2025 and this year, it promises to be “even bigger and better” as it’ll be relocating to the venue’s huge garden area. The rink will be able to accommodate 30% more skaters, and there will be festive village packed with street food and seasonal drinks, as well as a magical Santa’s grotto.