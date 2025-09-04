The countdown to Christmas in Liverpool has begun.

A “Christmas favourite” is returning to Liverpool this festive season, and bookings are now officially open.

Coming back to Chavasse Park this November, Bar Hütte is a much-loved part of the city’s Christmas calendar with eight hüttes, a bar and an exclusive VIP party lodge.

Located in the iconic Christmas tree at Liverpool ONE, guests can warm up under the twinkling lights with festive drinks, before belting out some Christmas classics in the karaoke hüttes.

There will also be a full programme of festive events, including traditional Christmas wreath-making workshops, live music from local musicians and DJ’s, and the return of the Santa Claus Club.

Bar Hutte, Liverpool ONE. | Submitted

During school term time, the Bar Hütte After School Club will be running from 3:30pm, where kids can enjoy some Christmas colouring and free karaoke.

Callum Winsper, Operations Manager of Bar Hütte said:“We’re delighted to be back under the iconic Christmas tree on Chavasse Park at Liverpool ONE for another festive season.

“Bar Hütte has become a Christmas favourite in the city, and this year we’re adding something new with our free Festive After School Club, running every Tuesday during term time, a chance for families and communities to get involved and enjoy the magic together.

“Alongside our famous Cosy karaoke Hüttes, seasonal drinks, and cosy atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable Christmas at the heart of Liverpool.”

The Bark Hütte will also be returning for the 2025 season, complete with complimentary treats and photo props to capture festive memories.