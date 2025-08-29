Two injured in 'shocking' M62 four-vehicle crash
Merseyside Police are appealing for information after two people were injured in a crash on the M62.
Four vehicles were damaged following the incident, which occurred at around 3.10pm on Wednesday (August 27) between J6 (Huyton) and J7 (Rainhill).
The force said a large wheel, which is suspected to have become detached from another vehicle, struck four motor vehicles on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways causing significant damage.
PC Adam Cheshire from Merseyside Police's Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a shocking incident for those involved and it is fortunate that the injuries caused were only minor.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or witnessed which vehicle this wheel came from. We are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the collision.”
Witnesses can call 0151 777 7570 quoting reference number 25000711006 or alternatively email [email protected]