The latest Liverpool ratings published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses - including takeaways, cafes and restaurants - have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of September 19, 2025.

Take a look at 16 of the latest ratings below.

1 . Roxy Ball Room, Cavern Quarter, Liverpool L2 6PX Roxy Ball Room received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025. | FSA

2 . Roxy Ball Room, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DS Roxy received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025. | Google

3 . Hanover Street Social, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4AA Hanover Street Social received five stars after an inspection on August 28, 2025. | Google Street View