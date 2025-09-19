16 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes get new food hygiene ratings, including zeros and ones

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These 16 Liverpool food businesses have been given new food hygiene scores, including low ratings of one and zero.

The latest Liverpool ratings published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses - including takeaways, cafes and restaurants - have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of September 19, 2025.

Take a look at 16 of the latest ratings below.

Roxy Ball Room received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025.

1. Roxy Ball Room, Cavern Quarter, Liverpool L2 6PX

Roxy Ball Room received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025. | FSA

Roxy received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025.

2. Roxy Ball Room, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DS

Roxy received five stars after an inspection on September 3, 2025. | Google

Hanover Street Social received five stars after an inspection on August 28, 2025.

3. Hanover Street Social, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4AA

Hanover Street Social received five stars after an inspection on August 28, 2025. | Google Street View

Voyagers Restaurant received five stars after an inspection on July 22, 2025.

4. Voyagers Restaurant, Parr Street, Liverpool L1 4JN

Voyagers Restaurant received five stars after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Voyagers Restaurant

