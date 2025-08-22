Brookside returns to Channel 4 with 'special' new episode

Brookside is returning to television screens, along with its heritage characters.

The soap is one of the most legendary productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

The idea of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Now, it is returning to Channel 4 as part of Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary celebrations. Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today, originally with just nine characters.

A special Hollyoaks episode that also honours its predecessor Brookside and their creator Sir Phil Redmond will air in October and see the return of iconic, heritage Brookside characters.

Executive Producer Hannah Cheers said: “This episode is a love letter to both Hollyoaks and Brookside. Brookside gave birth to Hollyoaks — it grew up on the same site and eventually took over its sets.

“For everyone at Lime Pictures (originally Mersey TV), Hollyoaks’ history is deeply rooted in Brookside, and its legacy lives on through our crew and, of course, some of our cast.

“This special feels like both a moving and fitting tribute to our origin story and a chance for fans to revisit much-loved Brookside characters in honour of that legacy.”

Sir Phil Redmond said:“It is always bitter sweet thinking back to Brookie, the reminders of its success and impact, but the thoughts of many, like Dean Sullivan and Bill Dean, who are no longer with us.

“But it is great that Lime Pictures are paying homage in their Hollyoaks anniversary cross over episodes.

“I can’t wait to see how all the gardens are coping in the heatwave and, who knows, what might pop up if someone decides to re-lay their patio. I know we left something else down there.”

Filming will take place in September with exceptional permission granted by the owner of the close and the Liverpool Film Office - as the former set and production offices, as the unadopted road in West Derby is now home to residents.

It will be the first time that Brookside Close has been on air, since it ended in with Jimmy Corkhill (played by the late Dean Sullivan) daubing a ‘d’ onto the sign, leaving it as ‘Brookside Closed’ before driving out of the cul-de-sac.