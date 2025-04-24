Queues form for highly-awaited UNIQLO Liverpool store opening

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:31 BST
Queues are forming for one of Liverpool’s most exciting new store openings.

The highly-awaited new 1,430sqm UNIQLO shop officially opens at 10.00am today, with the first 100 customers who spend £49.90 receiving a goody bag.

We walked past the Paradise Street store at 7.45am and there was already a queue forming, with some eager UNIQLO fans sat on camping chairs.

As well as the free goody bag, UNIQLO app customers will be entered into a draw to win a trip to Tokyo, by scanning the app with any purchase during opening weekend to be entered into the draw.

UNIQLO Liverpool queue before 8.00am. | Emma Dukes
UNIQLO Liverpool queue before 8.00am. | Emma Dukes

There will also be limited price promotions exclusive to the Liverpool store on items such as premium linen, BLOCKTECH, pleated wide pants and merino crew neck sweaters for both men and women.

The new shop features womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as UNIQLO’s iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features have also bee integrated into the store, including the smart self-service checkouts, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

UNIQLO has collaborated with Girls on the Go Liverpool, Derek’s and the Baltic Market to make the opening a celebration of the vibrant Liverpudlian community. Derek’s have released a limited-edition sandwich, and special merch is available for a limited time.

UNIQLO Liverpool opening hours

  • Monday to Saturday: 10.00am to 8.00pm
  • Sunday: 11.00am to 5.00pm
