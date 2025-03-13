BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025: Line-up, headliners, how to get tickets, prices and when are tickets released?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
The highly anticipated BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 is set to take place in Liverpool, featuring top artists and over 100 performances. Find out how to secure your tickets and who will be performing.

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend go live today, with huge artists set to take to the stage in Liverpool this May.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over the spectacular Sefton Park from May 23 to May 23, with huge names such as Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, Tom Grennan, Jade Thirlwall and Biffy Clyro confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular and those living in Liverpool are more likely to bag tickets. Here is everything you need to know if you’re hoping to attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
  • Artemas
  • Good Neighbours
  • Inhaler
  • Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Connor Coates
  • Danny Howard
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Jetta
  • KOJ
  • Liang Lawrence
  • LUVCAT
  • Mackenzy Mackay
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Superlate
Sam Fenderplaceholder image
Sam Fender | Niall Lea

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Jorja Smith
  • Lola Young
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Tate McRae
  • Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • FLO
  • JADE
  • Joy Crookes
  • Self Esteem
  • South Arcade

Radio 1 Dance

  • Charlie Tee
  • ESSEL
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • Martha
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • aimei 媚
  • Courting
  • Dirty Nice
  • Fat Dog
  • Keyside
  • Le Boom
  • PaisleighB
  • Pixey

When do tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend go on sale?

Tickets will be made available on Thursday, March 13 at 5:00pm. They will be available here.

Radio 1's Big Weekend.placeholder image
Radio 1's Big Weekend. | Radio 1

How much will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets cost?

  • 34,500 General Admission Tickets will be available per day and cost £33.00 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket) per day.
  • 1,500 VIP Tickets will be available per day and will cost £95.00 (+£5.70 booking fee per ticket) per day.

Each customer can purchase a maximum of two tickets for a single day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

How will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets be allocated?

General Admission Tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:

  • Pot 1 - 50% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Liverpool City Council Residents. Tickets will be reserved in Pot 1 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.
  • Pot 2 - 40% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Residents from the surrounding Liverpool City Region (Sefton, Halton, Wirral, Knowsley, St. Helens). These Tickets will be reserved in Pot 2 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.
  • Pot 3 - The remaining 10% of General Admission Tickets being made available for sale will be unreserved and available for anyone in the UK to purchase.

To secure tickets from Pots 1 and 2 you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Anyone breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket purchasing process may have any purchased tickets cancelled without notice.

What if I can’t attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend after buying tickets?

If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you may be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function during the resale window. Fan to Fan resales will open at Midday on Friday May 2 and will close at Midday on Friday 1May 16. With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.

Related topics:LiverpoolBBCTicketsSam FenderTicketmaster
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice