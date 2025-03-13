BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025: Line-up, headliners, how to get tickets, prices and when are tickets released?
Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend go live today, with huge artists set to take to the stage in Liverpool this May.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over the spectacular Sefton Park from May 23 to May 23, with huge names such as Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, Tom Grennan, Jade Thirlwall and Biffy Clyro confirmed.
Around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.
With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular and those living in Liverpool are more likely to bag tickets. Here is everything you need to know if you’re hoping to attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:
Friday May 23 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
- Tonia
Saturday May 24 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Blossoms
- Myles Smith
- Sam Fender
- Tom Odell
- Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
- Artemas
- Good Neighbours
- Inhaler
- Jordan Adetunji
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Charlotte Plank
- Connor Coates
- Danny Howard
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Jetta
- KOJ
- Liang Lawrence
- LUVCAT
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Sienna Spiro
- Superlate
Sunday, May 25 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Jorja Smith
- Lola Young
- Mumford & Sons
- Tate McRae
- Wet Leg
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- FLO
- JADE
- Joy Crookes
- Self Esteem
- South Arcade
Radio 1 Dance
- Charlie Tee
- ESSEL
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Martha
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- aimei 媚
- Courting
- Dirty Nice
- Fat Dog
- Keyside
- Le Boom
- PaisleighB
- Pixey
When do tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend go on sale?
Tickets will be made available on Thursday, March 13 at 5:00pm. They will be available here.
How much will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets cost?
Each customer can purchase a maximum of two tickets for a single day.
How will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets be allocated?
General Admission Tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:
- Pot 1 - 50% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Liverpool City Council Residents. Tickets will be reserved in Pot 1 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.
- Pot 2 - 40% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Residents from the surrounding Liverpool City Region (Sefton, Halton, Wirral, Knowsley, St. Helens). These Tickets will be reserved in Pot 2 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.
- Pot 3 - The remaining 10% of General Admission Tickets being made available for sale will be unreserved and available for anyone in the UK to purchase.
To secure tickets from Pots 1 and 2 you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Anyone breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket purchasing process may have any purchased tickets cancelled without notice.
What if I can’t attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend after buying tickets?
If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you may be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function during the resale window. Fan to Fan resales will open at Midday on Friday May 2 and will close at Midday on Friday 1May 16. With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.