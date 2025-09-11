Discover ten large-scale artworks along an amazing, free 3km trail.

Liverpool’s mesmerising River of Light festival returns to the waterfront very soon, with a whole host of with new impressive installations and interactive experiences.

Ten large-scale artworks will be showcased this autumn for the eighth staging of the event, which this year celebrates the theme ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature.

Working alongside the city's incredible science and innovation community, each of the artworks aim to capture the imagination of visitors in new ways as they explore the free 3km trail along the waterfront, including the Royal Albert Dock, as well as around the Pier Head, Exchange Flags and Liverpool ONE.

Artwork Dandelion will be coming to River of Light 2025. | Amigo and Amigo

Highlights include Face Value by scientist Emma Brass, artist Venya Krutikov and the Invisible Wind Factory, which uses AI and robotics to create an interactive light art game experience that foregrounds the capabilities of these technologies in a playful way.

Visitors can also see Dandelion by Australian artists Amigo and Amigo, which is inspired by the Dandelion flower and its wind-blown petals which some cultures revere for their medicinal qualities.

Liverpool River of Light 2024. | Emma Dukes

This latest instalment follows on from the huge success of 2024, when River of Light welcomed record-breaking visitor numbers and brought in a massive £18.9 million to the local economy.

Below is everything you need to know about this year’s River of Light.

When is the Liverpool River of Light 2025?

River of Light will return from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2.

Liverpool River of Light 2025 opening times

The installations will be lit up from 5pm - 9pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4pm - 5pm.

What is the Liverpool River of Light 2025 theme?

This year's theme will be Optics - Science and Light.

Liverpool River of Light 2025 artworks

Embrace by Beamhacker Neuron by Juan Fuentes Studio Cycle by Serge Maheu Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo Within Water FACE VALUE by Emma Brass and Venya Krutikov Dandelion by Amigo & Amigo SPICA by Juan Fuentes Studio Blueprint by Studio Vertigo Optik by The Urban Conga

The installation locations can be seen below.

More information is available here.