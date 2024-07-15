Salt and Tar Music Weekender: Everything you need to know about Sefton festival - Tom Jones, tickets and more
In just a month’s time, Bootle’s newest outdoor events venue will be transformed into a festival site hosting a number of musical legends.
Launching for the first time last summer, the Music Weekender took place at Salt and Tar - a venue which is part of Sefton Council’s plans to revitalise and transform Bootle Town Centre, offering a new space for street food vendors, community events and live music.
The first staging of the event saw the Salt and Tar nominated for two UK Festival Awards, but this year could be even more successful, with music icon Sir Tom Jones announced as the headline act.
Taking place from August 15 - 18, the Music Weekender will open with a performance from legendary Bootle-born band, Red Rum Club, followed by iconic London rockers Status Quo. Sir Tom perform will take to the stage on the final two days, with his sold-out Ages and Stages shows set to make history for the new Salt and Tar site.
As well as music, concert-goers can enjoy a host of food and drink offerings throughout the Music Weekender, with the site open from 4.00pm each day.
Full Music Weekender line up
- Thursday, August 15: Red Rum Club with special guests The Farm and Keyside.
- Friday, August 16: Status Quo with special guests Woo and Laurence Jones.
- Saturday, August 17: Sir Tom Jones.
- Sunday, August 18: Sir Tom Jones.
How to get tickets
Presale tickets for Red Rum Club (August 15) are available via Live Nation from 10.00am on Thursday (July 18) for those who register in advance. Tickets go on general sale at 10.00 on Friday (July 19). Tickets are still available for Status Quo (August 16), however, both of Tom Jones’ performances on August 17 and 18 are sold-out.
