Discover Liverpool's Slimeville, an interactive play centre offering a unique slime-themed experience for kids.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique interactive playground in Liverpool city centre offers children the chance to explore a new world focused on slime - and it’s got everyone talking. Here is everything you need to know about Slimeville Kids Playground.

What is Slimeville Liverpool?

Slimeville is a new interactive soft play centre with games designed for kids and families alike. Described as a ‘one-of-a-kind world’, it was created by Metin Arayo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimeville, Liverpool. | La Vida Liverpool

Where is Slimeville Kids Playground Liverpool?

Slimeville is located at 78 Duke Street (Liverpool city centre). Postcode: L1 5AA.

What activities are there at Slimeville Liverpool?

Aimed at children aged between three and eleven years old, Slimeville offers a host of fun games combining playing with learning and development. Children can climb the SlimeClimb wall, with challenges like chasing glowing blobs, smashing alien targets, or racing slime trails to the top.

SandTastic is an imaginative and interactive sandbox game that combines the tactile joy of shaping sand with the educational adventure of exploring topography and geography. Kids can scratch the sand, build mountains, and create valleys while a projector and Kinect system bring their creations to life in real time with dynamic colours, contour lines, and simulated water.

Slimeville, Liverpool. | La Vida Liverpool

Children can also practice designing at the SlimeArt studio. Here, they can use a large tablet to create robots, cars and more. When they’re done, they can slide their creation onto the wall and see a high-tech projector transform drawings into animated, interactive characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SlimeQuest allows children to explore giant bowls of different types of slime and enter a magical dark cave filled with neon glowing slimes and lasers. They can then pick their favourite scent from the "Snifferific Tubes", where strawberry, bubblegum, and other surprises await. Next, they can create their own slime with colours, scents, and mini toys to take home.

Slimeville Liverpool opening hours

Slimeville Liverpool is open Tuesday to Sunday. The first session starts at 10.00am and the last session starts at 4.00pm.

Slimeville, Liverpool. | La Vida Liverpool

Prices

90 Minute Slimeville Adventure: £19.90 for one child and one adult. Extra £14.95 per additional child or £4.95 per additional adult.

Classic Slime Squad Party: £25 per person (min ten guests)

Premium Slime Squad Party: £30 per person (min ten guests)

Bookings can be made online here.